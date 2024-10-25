NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week: Oct. 25, 2024

Picture of the Week by Mike Davenport: Yak 55 at Langley, B.C.

Picture of the Week: Photo by Mike Davenport.
A Yak 55 starting up on a sunny morning prior to heading out for aerobatic practice. Based in Langley BC (CYNJ).
Nikon D3400, 31 mm, f/5.6, 1/100 sec
Some minor cropping, no other adjustments.

