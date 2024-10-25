Picture Of The Week: Oct. 25, 2024

Home/Multimedia/GalleryGalleryPicture Of The Week: Oct. 25, 2024Picture of the Week by Mike Davenport: Yak 55 at Langley, B.C. Editorial StaffUpdated Oct 25, 2024 2:28 AM EDTPicture of the Week: Photo by Mike Davenport. A Yak 55 starting up on a sunny morning prior to heading out for aerobatic practice. Based in Langley BC (CYNJ). Nikon D3400, 31 mm, f/5.6, 1/100 sec Some minor cropping, no other adjustments. Share this storyShare this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesMultimediaUniversal Avionics Develops AI To Prevent IncursionsRuss NilesMultimediaNBAA-BACE 2024: Pilatus PC-24 Walk-Around TourLarry AnglisanoMultimediaNBAA 2024: Cessna Citation Gen3 UpgradesLarry AnglisanoMultimediaBest Of The Web: Mosquito Formation FlightEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week: Oct. 18, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaBest Of The Web: USAF F-35A Highway OpsEditorial Staff