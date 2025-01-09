NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week; Jan. 10, 2025

Picture Of The Week: Photo by Mike Weinfurter; Taken at Oshkosh this past summer

Picture Of The Week
Photo by Mike Weinfurter
Taken at Oshkosh this past summer

Photo by Ace Ellinwood
Pacific Air Charters Piper Super Chieftain
Kalaupapa Airport, Molokai, Hawaii
Photo by Mark Duncan
Flying south along the Chicago shoreline on the way home to NJ from AirVenture 2023.
Taken with my iPhone, 11:15 am, 07/29/2023
Photo by Robin Ravnkilde
Autogyro Calidus OY-1024 Denmark
Photo by Simon Paul
I took this picture 27th of May 2023 at the airshow at La Ferté Alais in France. Aircraft is a Lockheed L12A Electra Junior, registered F-AZLL and painted NR16020 as a tribute to Amelia Earhart’s aircraft.
