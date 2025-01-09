Picture Of The Week; Jan. 10, 2025
Picture Of The Week: Photo by Mike Weinfurter; Taken at Oshkosh this past summer
Pacific Air Charters Piper Super Chieftain
Kalaupapa Airport, Molokai, Hawaii
Flying south along the Chicago shoreline on the way home to NJ from AirVenture 2023.
Taken with my iPhone, 11:15 am, 07/29/2023
Autogyro Calidus OY-1024 Denmark
I took this picture 27th of May 2023 at the airshow at La Ferté Alais in France. Aircraft is a Lockheed L12A Electra Junior, registered F-AZLL and painted NR16020 as a tribute to Amelia Earhart’s aircraft.
Related Stories