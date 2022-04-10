MultimediaGalleryAir Shows & EventsSun 'N Fun Sun ‘n Fun Exhibits Gallery By Mariano Rosales - April 9, 2022 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 15 Lockwood AirCam A wide variety of aircraft can be seen on display in the exhibitor area of Sun 'n Fun. Wipaire displays a Grand Caravan and Boss 182 on amphibious floats. Sonex-B Diamond DA-42 Twin Star and the new DA-50. Blackshape Prime Inside the treasure room that is Hangar E. AOPA's sweepstakes aircraft, a newly refurbished Grumman Tiger. Inside AOPA's Grumman Tiger sweepstakes aircraft. Best Tugs displays their wide collection of aircraft tugs. Uavionix just received the FAA STC for their Tail Beacon X ADS-B transponder which can be controlled through their AV-30 and AV-20 units. Diamond DA-50 Inside the Diamond DA-50. Zenith Monster STOL The newly released TBM 960.