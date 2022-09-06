GAMI On What’s Next For G100UL Avgas

On Sept. 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved STCs for General Aviation Modifications Inc.’s G100UL unleaded aviation fuel. In this video interview conducted by AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli, George Braly and Tim Roehl explain what happens next.
GAMI will have to field its new fuel in a market where 100LL avgas is still the standard. Don't look for an overnight transition.
