How To Convert A Motorcycle To An Electric Airplane In 501 Easy Steps

We could kid ourselves and say electric airplanes are making great strides but … they aren’t. Electric airplanes are coming for sure and are making progress, but their capabilities are still limited. In this video, KITPLANES Editor-at-Large Paul Dye explains how he used a Zero motorcycle powertrain to power a Xenos kitbuilt motorglider. The process is actually not as complicated as it might sound, but in this interview, he explains what was involved. And interestingly, the electric power system is a good fit for a motorglider.