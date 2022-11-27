In His Own Words: Thomas Hudner

In this Living History video recorded before his death in 2017, Medal of Honor Recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. talks about his experiences during the Korean War, including his attempted rescue of his wingman, Ens. Jesse Brown, on Dec. 4, 1950. Hudner and Brown are the subject of a new movie released in 2022 called Devotion.