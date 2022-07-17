Joe Costanza’s Cool Cub Videos

J-3 owner Joe Costanza has tons of fun with his Cub, as this AVweb video short he contributed clearly shows. His is a 1941 J-3 with an A65 engine.

“I bought it from a Southwest Mechanic out of Mallards Landing Fly-In Community in Georgia. I’ve always found the Cub to be the epitome of ‘vintage aviation’ and the quintessential taildragger. It’s also pretty affordable and easy to fly. I’ve always loved photography and recently got into videography.

I like taking these videos because they do more than words ever could. I try to show the beauty in the simplicity of the Cub and the forgotten about grass strip. I try to show just how fun the Cub is and how easy it is to get in and out of small airports that would otherwise be off limits in something like a new Cirrus.

As far as the vortices shot, it’s something I had envisioned for a while and just had to wait it out until I had the perfect atmospheric conditions. I did three touch and goes and was able to get the last one timed perfectly. The drone shots are a little bit more challenging and require a lot more planning. I only do those after getting permission from the airport owner/manager, only do it very early a.m and I bring a certified drone pilot and make two-way radio calls to ensure there is no other traffic in the area. We brief the shot before we take and so far, haven’t had any close calls or “whoopsies.” What I love about the drone shots are they are such a unique perspective that it really makes for a pretty epic shot.”