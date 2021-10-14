At NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, Honeywell was showing off its Anthem cockpit display system. While most of the digital flight decks offer limited customization, the Anthem system is flexible enough to allow extensive display customization, to include controllers from other manufacturers. In addition to eye-popping graphics, the Anthem display offers a massive moving map option and full touch-screen control. AVweb’s Kate O’Connor reports on the product in this BACE video.