NBAA-BACE 2024: Pilatus PC-24 Walk-Around Tour

The Pilatus PC-24 twin-engine jet picks up where the well-respected PC-12 NGX turboprop left off. It has a decent-sized cabin with a large cargo door, fast cruising speed, single-pilot operation and better yet, can operate off unimproved strips. Pilatus was showing the PC-24 at the NBAA 2024 convention in Las Vegas and Aviation Consumer magazine's Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano rolled his cameras for a tour with Andrew Westfall.