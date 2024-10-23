NBAA-BACE 2024: Pilatus PC-24 Walk-Around Tour
PC-24 walkaround with Larry Anglisano.
The Pilatus PC-24 twin-engine jet picks up where the well-respected PC-12 NGX turboprop left off. It has a decent-sized cabin with a large cargo door, fast cruising speed, single-pilot operation and better yet, can operate off unimproved strips. Pilatus was showing the PC-24 at the NBAA 2024 convention in Las Vegas and Aviation Consumer magazine's Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano rolled his cameras for a tour with Andrew Westfall.
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
