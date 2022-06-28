Podcast: New Enstrom Owner Strikes An Enthusiastic Note

Mark Phelps
Enstrom 480B

In this podcast, AVweb senior editor Mark Phelps talks with Chuck Surack, founder of musical instrument and equipment retailer Sweetwater Sound and new owner of Enstrom Helicopter. Surack’s business style includes a healthy helping of customer satisfaction, to the point where he includes a small bag of (Sweet?) candy with each online order, no matter how small.

In a telephone conversation with AVweb (excuse the “non-studio-quality” audio), Surack traces his rise to success in the music industry, paralleled by his appreciation and enthusiasm for aviation. From siphoning gas from 55-gallon drums to fuel his Dad’s Aeronca Chief in southern Ohio; to shedding tears on his first solo rotorcraft flight; to his commitment – and concrete plan – to revitalize Enstrom in the marketplace, Surack displays his confidence and enthusiasm in executing his ambition to re-install Enstrom as a serious player in the light-helicopter market.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

