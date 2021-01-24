There’s a reason why propellers are recommended to be overhauled by service hours and calendar time, but they’re often one of the most neglected systems on the aircraft. There’s also a mystery surrounding propeller work, so to get a firsthand look at the propeller overhaul process, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano spent some time on the shop floor at Sensenich Propeller Services in Gainesville, Georgia, and prepared this video report.