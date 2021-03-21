Over and over again, the runway turnback maneuver comes up several times a year in accident reports, as it did in our coverage last week. Those who argue against it, often call it “the impossible turn.” But any reasonable analysis proves that turning back to the runway is anything but impossible. But it is risky and pulling it off without prior practice would be difficult. This video addresses some of the elements of making the turnback work.
Home Multimedia Second Look: Runway Turnbacks Considered Yet Again