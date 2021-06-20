Light sport airplanes were supposed to be a cheaper alternative to certified aircraft and they are. But in this republication of AVweb’s analysis of the accident record of these airplanes, the data confirms what many skeptics worried about: They suffer more crashes than standard category aircraft. This video explains why.
An unmentioned factor–many LSA manufacturers portray the aircraft as “fun airplanes”–they show the aircraft landing on short strips (or NON-AIRPORTS, like ridge tops, fields, deserts, gravel bars–and skimming the water on oversize tires. Nothing WRONG with that–it’s just that for many pilots, they aren’t up to actually DOING what the pros in the photos do. It leads to unrealistic expectations–not that the AIRCRAFT can’t do it, but that the PILOTS may not be able to do it.
I’d like to see what the safety record looks like when the aircraft are flown from marginal or “non-airports” by private owners. (Note that I didn’t say “Private Pilots”–apparently, many pilots with Commercial or ATP certificates fall into that “I can do what that guy in the video is doing” trap.
As an illustration, the Recreational Aviation Foundation has a better than average record of accidents on remote airports, farm airports, and unimproved landing spots–the “Back Country.” RAF urges pilots to get professional training before doing that–and while it doesn’t eliminate issues, it helps. Unlike the video (which concentrates on LSA aircraft), many RAF members (and commercial operators) utilize certificate aircraft (with their higher takeoff and landing speeds) for their back-country work.
I’d like to see a follow-up video with these differences taken into account. Another possible video is to massage the same data on accident rates of LSAs operating from licensed airports–I’m guessing that it would make quite a difference from the rates portrayed here.
Not being critical–this is exactly the information needed for pilots to ask themselves in their best Clint Eastwood squint– “Are you REALLY UP TO THIS? Well, ARE YOU, PUNK?” (laugh). Thanks, Paul, for an enlightening video!
If the light control forces play a factor in the accident rate, I wonder if any of the manufacturers have looked into increasing the control forces. Maybe adding counter-weights or anti-servo tabs or the like. There’s only so much that can be done, but it seems like any little bit will help.
Many if not most LSA and homebuilt (kit) aircraft are constrained by weight and sell themselves as providing more performance/fuel burn.
The result of these design compromises is decreased wing loading and/or a “cleaner” airframe,
As an example the C182 has wing loading of approximately 18 lbs./sq. ft., the C172 is 14 lbs./sq. ft. while the typical LSA is 10 lbs./sq. ft.
The result is less stable handling which becomes challenging under windy/gusty conditions and at lower airspeeds.
It has always amazed me that the authorities that wrote the LSA rules did not take this into account. I to this day do not know what the LSA rules were trying to accomplish.