SNF Video: Bose In-Ear Headset

The Bose ProFlight Series 2 in-ear aviation headset has been out for a few years but buyers still don't know if they can work in piston cabins or if they are limited to quiet turbine-powered aircraft. Bose says they might work well in both, but we think you need to try them in your bird first. As a follow-up to the full flight trial in the January 2025 issue of Aviation Consumer magazine, Larry Anglisano stopped by the Bose exhibit at Sun 'n Fun 2025 in Florida for a demo with Bose Aviation's Chris Wuerlf.