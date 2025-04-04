SNF Video: Bose In-Ear Headset
The Bose ProFlight Series 2 might work well in your piston plane but you should try them first.
The Bose ProFlight Series 2 in-ear aviation headset has been out for a few years but buyers still don't know if they can work in piston cabins or if they are limited to quiet turbine-powered aircraft. Bose says they might work well in both, but we think you need to try them in your bird first. As a follow-up to the full flight trial in the January 2025 issue of Aviation Consumer magazine, Larry Anglisano stopped by the Bose exhibit at Sun 'n Fun 2025 in Florida for a demo with Bose Aviation's Chris Wuerlf.
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
Related Stories