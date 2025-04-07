SNF Video: Dynon Skyview Certified

The Dynon SkyView HDX Certified full-suite retrofit avionics system has gained momentum recently with long and growing STC approval list, which includes Beech Bonanzas, Barons, Mooneys, Cessna Skylanes and other popular models. Even better is that the HDX system can be installed by qualified A&P mechanics with IA credentials, which helps when traditional avionics shops run long lead times for scheduling. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano stopped by the Dynon booth at Sun 'n Fun 2025 in Florida and caught up with Dynon's Michael Schofield and prepared this video report.