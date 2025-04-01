SNF Video: New Features From Garmin
An integrated CO detector and some panel features highlight Garmin’s new products at Sun ‘n Fun.
Sun 'n Fun in Lakeland, Florida is usually the place to see new avionics and Garmin was at the show this year with a new integrated CO detector, a built-in audio panel enablement feature for it's GTR comm radio and a new application for the G3000 Prime integrated flight deck. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time at the Garmin booth for some demos with Jim Alpiser
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
