Sun ‘n Fun Video: Cirrus Gets A Higher IQ
Cirrus has upgraded its aircraft management app.
At Sun 'n Fun 2025 in Lakeland, Florida, Cirrus Aircraft was showing the latest version of its app- and Cloud-based system called Cirrus IQ Pro. It picks up where the first-get Cirrus IQ left off and now has an approach and landing scoring system, based on recorded real-time flight data, plus a handful of other mission and maintenance-planning capabilities. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano got a demo from Cirrus's Seneca Giese.
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
