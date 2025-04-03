Sun ‘n Fun Video: Cirrus Gets A Higher IQ

At Sun 'n Fun 2025 in Lakeland, Florida, Cirrus Aircraft was showing the latest version of its app- and Cloud-based system called Cirrus IQ Pro. It picks up where the first-get Cirrus IQ left off and now has an approach and landing scoring system, based on recorded real-time flight data, plus a handful of other mission and maintenance-planning capabilities. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano got a demo from Cirrus's Seneca Giese.