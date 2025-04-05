Sun ‘n Fun Video: Talking Refurbs and Maintenance with Mike Jones

It's easy to get stung buying an aging complex twin that's light on maintenance, and buyers still aren't doing enough inspections before closing a deal. For the field report series on aircraft furbishment in Aviation Consumer magazine, Larry Anglisano's first stop was with Mike Jones at Sun 'n Fun 2025 in Florida this past April. With over 25 years experience refurbishing twins with the Lock&Key refresh program, while also running a busy maintenance and avionics shop, Mike Jones at Mike Jones Aircraft weighs in on the condition and maintenance of the aging fleet, using his respected Lock&Key Navajo and Baron projects as examples.