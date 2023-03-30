Turbo Aero’s Small Turbine Update

TurbAero, an Australian company with footprints in the U.S. and Canada, is continuing work on its small regenerative turbine for light experimental aircraft. At Sun ‘n Fun, AVweb talked to TurbAero’s Berni Breen and learned that the company is cutting metal and on the verge of assembling a running prototype. If the schedule holds, we’ll see that next year at Sun ‘n Fun and flight article by AirVenture.
Let me know if you want me to test it on a Cheetah/Tiger.
I’ll test it for free!