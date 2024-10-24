Universal Avionics Develops AI To Prevent Incursions
AI has come to ground operations safety courtesy of Universal Avionics.
Universal Avionics' latest Aperture visual management system fuses real-time video analysis from multiple cameras, ADS-B data and real-time ATC and aircraft audio/speech recognition—plus Artificial Intelligence insights—to provide imaging with visual instructions displayed directly to cockpit avionics displays. The idea is to blend it all together (with AI front and center) for better obstacle avoidance, taxi guidance and traffic awareness to tame taxiway and runway incursions. AVweb's Editor in Chief Russ Niles stopped by the Universal Avionics booth at NBAA-BACE 2024 and caught up with Universal CEO Dror Yahav to learn more about the tech.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
