Video Feature: A New Helio Courier

A new Helio Courier, the first in more than 30 years, is the ambitious goal for a couple of Alaska men.

Two men in Birchwood, Alaska, are hoping to revive production of the Helio Courier, a highly regarded STOL bushplane that was built for about 20 years ending in 1974. The duo, identified only as Abe and Lucas, acquired the type certificate and thousands of hand drawn plans and are applying modern construction techniques, including 3D manufacturing, to the ambitious goal of displaying a new Helio Courier prototype at the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering later this month. Airplanes in the Wild shot this informative video on the project.

