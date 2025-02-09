NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Video Of The Week: Best Tugs Field Trial

They’re nice to have in any season but right about now is when owners really appreciate their tugs.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano

At this time of year, those who fly in northern climes yearn for help in moving their airplanes so it's timely to reprise this video shot at AirVenture 2024. AirVenture is a great place to shop for hangar tugs because you can usually get a good hands-on demo. That's important because not all electric tugs have the same feature set, but you really don't know how the tug will perform until you try it on your airplane in its intended environment. In the electric tug market scan in Aviation Consumer magazine, the Best Tugs Alpha series was a standout and in this video, Aviation Consumer editor Larry Anglisano and contributor Manu Ramesh put the model A2 to the test to see how it works on a couple of Cessnas.

Larry Anglisano
Larry AnglisanoEditor
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
