NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Video Of The Week: Van’s RV-9: New Rotax Power

A firewall forward kit for a Rotax 916iS in a Van’s RV-9 is expected to be available in the next few months.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano

Screenshot/YouTube/Kitplanes

How do you inject a healthy level of speed, simplicity, and efficiency into an already efficient airframe? Lockwood Aero’s Rotax 916iS firewall-forward package. With a redesigned cowling, a new cooling system, an MT three-blade constant-speed composite propeller, and an optimized center of gravity that allows full utilization of the RV-9’s 100-pound baggage area while remaining within loading limits, the 916iS-powered RV-9 delivers impressive performance. At FL190, it cruises at 190 knots true on 8.5 gph, while at 8500 feet, it achieves 170 knots true. For this video, KITPLANES contributor Larry Anglisano visited Lockwood’s Sebring, Florida, facility to take a closer look at the project, which is expected to be available this spring.

Larry Anglisano
Larry AnglisanoEditor
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
Related Stories
Picture Of The Week: March 21,2025
GalleryPicture Of The Week: March 21,2025Editorial Staff
Best Of The Web: F-35, Gripen Comparison
MultimediaBest Of The Web: F-35, Gripen ComparisonEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: March 14, 2025. More Entries Needed!
GalleryPicture Of The Week: March 14, 2025. More Entries Needed!Editorial Staff
Best Of The Web: Pilot Wages Public Fight To Get Her Medical Back
MultimediaBest Of The Web: Pilot Wages Public Fight To Get Her Medical BackEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: March 7, 2025
GalleryPicture Of The Week: March 7, 2025Editorial Staff
Featured Video: Light Sport In Your Future?
MultimediaFeatured Video: Light Sport In Your Future?Larry Anglisano