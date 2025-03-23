Video Of The Week: Van’s RV-9: New Rotax Power

How do you inject a healthy level of speed, simplicity, and efficiency into an already efficient airframe? Lockwood Aero’s Rotax 916iS firewall-forward package. With a redesigned cowling, a new cooling system, an MT three-blade constant-speed composite propeller, and an optimized center of gravity that allows full utilization of the RV-9’s 100-pound baggage area while remaining within loading limits, the 916iS-powered RV-9 delivers impressive performance. At FL190, it cruises at 190 knots true on 8.5 gph, while at 8500 feet, it achieves 170 knots true. For this video, KITPLANES contributor Larry Anglisano visited Lockwood’s Sebring, Florida, facility to take a closer look at the project, which is expected to be available this spring.