Video Of The Week: Will There Be Smoke?

Larry Anglisano
Aviation Consumer’s Larry Anglisano talks with Mark Welch as he prepares to power up an elaborate panel in a Van’s RV-10 under construction in this Kitplanes video.

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

