Video: Two Takeoff Accidents Analyzed By Paul Bertorelli - June 28, 2020 In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli dissects two takeoff accidents—including the crash of his own Mooney—to highlight how to recognize and avoid the most dangerous takeoff mistakes.
Great information, Paul. Another thing I have observed for years is Bonanza and Mooney guys like to make a flat climb in order to build max airspeed right after take off. With an engine failure that airspeed goes away fast. The higher the speed the faster it bleeds off. Doing a Max rate climb would seem to be smarter, altitude is time, high airspeed can be swapped for a tiny bit of altitude after which you need to really dump the nose.
Thank you Paul. Your delivery is so excellent – to the point, easy to understand and with examples that leave a lasting effect on the memory.
Folks who won the law suit because they convinced the court that the mag
“slipped”.
Did the feds confirm that??
Sounds like BS, but if not, what actually did happen? (to cause failure)
Given a choice between a 100% crash outcome by landing fast and gear up Vs a possible go-around when the engine came back To life, any pilot would have taken the better chance of an emergency return to the field. That makes the decision of the intersection takeoff moot. And too much altitude after takeoff can be a huge problem if you return to the runway (with the wind) and needing to loose excess altitude too.
Great video Paul. Thank you.
I once saw a small plane takeoff at night in IMC at CLT airport from an intersection. At the intersection he turned the wrong way and took off going nose to nose with jets that were coming down the ILS in IMC. The tower was screaming. Cessna turn left 090 immediately. USAir XXX Go Around. It was scary. Maybe this is something else to think about with an intersection takeoff. Does my heading indicator verify I am taking off on the assigned runway.
My first 35 hours were in a 65 hp Luscombe on floats. I was instructed to get up off the water, then put the nose down and stay in ground effect to build up airspeed/lift before resuming my climb. The procedure made sense but later drew quizzical looks when I moved to land-based aircraft. With plenty of power, a cool day and some flaps, this seemed unnecessary but making use of ground effect, especially on a short runway seems to make some sense.