The crash of Atlas Air 3591 shocked the airline industry. It was caused by a
first officer with a long history of poor performance that wasn’t known when he
was hired. And an experienced captain in the left seat wasn’t enough to save
the airplane or the three lives aboard. In this video, AVweb’s Paul
Bertorelli offers a detailed dissection of the accident based on the NTSB
sunshine hearing.
This report was first published in 2019.
Excellent!
The first officer was a weak pilot. He was passed from airline to airline, job to job, with no one really saying the harsh truth–he should NEVER have been in that left seat. He should have been “washed out” for good, but that’s hard to do. It’s not like the US Air Force, where a pilot either graduates or washes out. He just got fired, left it off. his resume.
For example, I noticed that even this video didn’t mention that he worked at CommutAir. They mentioned Mesa several times, but so what? He worked at what, seven flying jobs?
The video should have shown a picture of him, shown his resume, and then shown his REAL “resume,” all the places he worked, how long, why did he get fired. Was it during ground school, or in the sim phase, or on IOE, or while flying the line?
“Affirmative action.” Big time. Everyone is so scared of being labeled a “racist.” So, to REALLY criticize a Black person, as this first officer was, is hard to do. If he was white, dude would have been kicked to the curb a long time ago. But he wasn’t.
Women, minorities–if they’re weak, they still get pilot jobs.
This is reality.
Welcome to liberal America.
When you say “liberal America” you mean like the US Air Force?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1994_Fairchild_Air_Force_Base_B-52_crash
The somatographic illusion is REALLY hard to show in a Cessna 172, maybe impossible. I tried, as a CFI, no way.
I learned about the somatographic illusion in the US Air Force as a student pilot in the T-38. Holy moley, it’s as real as cancer. The IP (instructor pilot) would have you close your eyes–no cheating!–at about 250 KIAS, then he’d go to full afterburner and accelerate to about 450 knots, and have you open your eyes and take control of the aircraft.
While accelerating, with your eyes closed, it feels like you’re “going ballistic, Mav!” It really feels like you’re climbing in a nose-high attitude.
When you open your eyes and see the ADI and you’re wings-level, it’s an eye-opener, for sure.
I BET this guy never got that kinda training, so the first time HE felt that somatographic illusion, BAM, he reacted incorrectly.
I feel like it’s really “not his fault” that he was in that right seat–he NEVER should have gotten that far. The people who put him there, all the people who “gave him a break,” were “nice guys,” etc. are to blame.
That dude did the best he could, which wasn’t up to standards, but was “carried” by a lot of people. Dang it anyway.
I did some training in a CAP Cessna 182 with a Garmin G1000 that was equipped with a “go around” button. I thought it was a recipe for disaster for an inexperienced pilot since it only set the FMS and autopilot. It didn’t automatically change the throttle or flap settings. In my opinion that would have led to a stall on a go around since it pitched the aircraft up but did not add power or reduce drag without pilot input. I shared my concerns with the instructor but he really couldn’t do anything about it since CAP had decided to equip many of the 182s in their fleet with this button.
There wasn’t any discussion of how much training in automatic go around mode the FO had received in this accident. Most of the GA fleet doesn’t have this capability so it’s hard to train on it. It’s logical to infer that most GA instructors aren’t familiar with it either since it’s so rare. If an aircraft is equipped with this feature, then it should be mandatory that the instructor be familiar with it and train student pilots thoroughly in it’s operation.
The NTSB focused on the pilot’s poor performance history, which is important, but they didn’t dive deeply into his training history according to what was presented in the report. I think this accident could have been prevented if the FO had been more thoroughly trained in the use of the automated go around.
What I don’t understand is why there is no database at the FAA accessible to potential aviation employers to record a pilot’s full performance and record on flight tests, recurrent training at carriers, and a full resume of all aviation-related positions held.
I don’t think this is a personal privacy issue, but a safety issue. Carriers and other aviation companies should know exactly who they’re hiring and their full record. It would help to weed out weak and incompetent pilots.
Perhaps if something like that existed, this accident could have been avoided. This would completely avoid what Mr. Pilot above brought up (true or not).
The captain could have saved the flight when the F/O called for Flaps 1 at 6,000’ and 30 miles from the airport. That action was completely and totally inappropriate for the aircraft’s position, altitude and ATC clearance. The captain should have disallowed it. Unfortunately, extending flaps to 1 also armed the autoflight Go-Around mode, but the captain could not have reasonably expected the outcome that it enabled.
In the 767 (and 757), the autoflight Go-Around mode is armed under only two conditions: 1) The flaps move out of the UP position or 2) The autoflight captures the glideslope. Unless one of those conditions is met, the Go-Around switches can be repeatedly selected until the pilot’s thumb is blistered, but the Go-Around autoflight mode WILL NOT activate. Period.
The only time extending flaps to 1 at 6,000’ and 30 miles from the airport would be appropriate is to comply with an ATC speed assignment below the aircraft’s clean maneuvering speed. That was not the case for this flight. In fact, ATC would not expect nor want an aircraft of that type to slow down that far from the airport without a speed assignment.
This accident was caused by the first officer’s complete lack of aptitude for flying and a pilot hiring process that enabled him to hide his failures at every single flying job.
For that matter the captain wasn’t ready for the left seat either. You never let things get so far. Did he just ‘veg out’, quit his scan and not notice the horizon line disappearing into the top of the AI? Did he just stand back and standby?
It’s been my privilege to fly with four pilots I’d fly through the ‘Gates of Hell’ with. They each had their specialty. Hands down, ‘nobody does it better’ smooth as silk on instrument happened to be a black man.
The FO in this crash had all the ratings, each passed by DPE.
If the FAA don’t catch up with you eventually Darwin will.
Irresponsive Captain’s – not the first time-
Remember the Air France over the Atlantic – ughhhhh
To Mr. Pilot (and Doug H):
To suggest the cause of this crash was affirmative action for dark skinned pilots is really a stretch that you can’t cover.
Next step on this stairway is that black people (and women?) can’t fly airplanes and that white man are discriminated against.
I agree with washing out incompetent pilots and think that a national database might be a good idea. (surprised there isn’t one already) And training is key.