Cessna T210 Avionics Upgrade: Plan it Right

A successful avionics retrofit project starts by picking the right equipment, the right shop and staying involved in the project along the way. In this episode of Aviation Consumer's Panel Planner 101 Live, Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano sat down with Cessna T210 owner Scott Dyer for a candid discussion about what it really took to pull off a flagship Garmin glass upgrade in his airplane. Dyer had some good advice for anyone setting out on this difficult, lengthy and expensive modification process.