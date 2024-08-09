Aviation NewsRecent UpdatesIFR RefresherBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Cessna T210 Avionics Upgrade: Plan it Right

A successful avionics retrofit project starts by picking the right equipment, the right shop and staying involved in the project along the way. In this episode of Aviation Consumer’s Panel…

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano

A successful avionics retrofit project starts by picking the right equipment, the right shop and staying involved in the project along the way. In this episode of Aviation Consumer's Panel Planner 101 Live, Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano sat down with Cessna T210 owner Scott Dyer for a candid discussion about what it really took to pull off a flagship Garmin glass upgrade in his airplane. Dyer had some good advice for anyone setting out on this difficult, lengthy and expensive modification process.

CessnaGarminvideo
Larry Anglisano
Larry AnglisanoEditor
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
Related Stories
A Better AVweb Experience Is On The Way
FeaturesA Better AVweb Experience Is On The WayRuss Niles
Picture Of The Week: August 9, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week: August 9, 2024Editorial Staff
Cessna 172 Flight From California To Hawaii Sparks Social Media Buzz
Aviation NewsCessna 172 Flight From California To Hawaii Sparks Social Media BuzzAmelia Walsh
Short Final: Power Of Suggestion
FeaturesShort Final: Power Of SuggestionEditorial Staff
Best Of The Web: Back In The Air
MultimediaBest Of The Web: Back In The AirEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: Aug. 2, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week: Aug. 2, 2024Editorial Staff