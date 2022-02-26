Although it scrolled off the headlines quite some time ago—at least five years—the vanished Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 is still out there somewhere. Maybe in the Indian Ocean. A retired British Aerospace engineer named Richard Godfrey says he knows where it is with a high degree of certainty and in this video from the Australian edition of 60 Minutes, he explains why he’s so sure.

Next week will mark eight years since MH 370, a Boeing 777, vanished on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing while nearing the coast of Vietnam. Despite an exhaustive search, the aircraft has yet to be found although minor wreckage—a flaperon–washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Réunion in 2015. The Australian TSB conducted extensive searches in the Indian Ocean west of Australia but found nothing.

Godfrey told 60 minutes he used an amateur radio technology called Weak Signal Propagation Reporter to track the airliner’s path via signal disturbances. Well, actually, he didn’t explain that, but just said he analyzed signal disturbances. WSPR—called Whisper—was developed in 2008 partly as a means of allowing radio amateurs to track and locate extremely weak signals. Although the TSB says Godfrey’s work is credible, the 60 Minutes report is long on the emotional distress of surviving family members but utterly barren of an explanation of how WSPR works or even if it’s a realistic use of the technology. You’d think in a nearly 20-minute report, there would a least a minute or two devoted to that. But you’ll have to judge the validity of the report for yourself.