NASA Super Computers Aim At Aircraft Noise

On an airliner, engines are a source of noise heard on the ground, but so is airflow over landing gear, flaps and slats. Using massive supercomputers to model airflow, NASA is seeking ways to reduce such noise. This AVweb video explains the project.
On an airliner, engines are a source of noise heard on the ground, but so is airflow over landing gear, flaps and slats. Using massive supercomputers to model airflow, NASA is seeking ways to reduce such noise. This AVweb video explains the project.
Nice tech, but I thought that drag was a good thing when descending and slowing for landing?
Is this a rerun? Haven’t we seen this footage before?