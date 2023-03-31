Nissus Shows Its New High Performance Gyrocopter

Paul Bertorelli
Gyrocopters are huge in Europe; a lot less so in the U.S. A Slovakian company is trying to make a footprint here with its new Nissus gyrocopter. The aircraft made its debut at Sun ‘n Fun 2023 and AVweb took a look in this short show video.