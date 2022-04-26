Plane Swap Gone Half Bad; FAA Not Amused

Last weekend’s Red Bull-sponsored plane swap was a half success. One pilot made the transfer and landed the companion aircraft. But the other airplane spun out of control and crashed in the Arizona desert. Now the FAA is curious about why this stunt went forward without waivers on required flight crew. AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli runs down the problem.
Bombardier announced they’ll quit making Learjets. Well, Gad Zooks! Who are “they” to decide when an icon dies?
In my 60th year of flying, and 2nd in the FBO business–I’ve joined with others in doing anything I can to promote aviation. This “stunt” sets it back–all the way to the “Black Cats” “thrill-em/kill-em” shows of the 1920s. Is it any wonder that 100 years later, aviation is still perceived as “dangerous” and pilots “crazy”?
Does anybody REALLY think that flying an airplane through a tunnel, or skydiving without a parachute, or skydiving from one airplane to another REALLY promotes aviation? It need not be this direct–every time someone does a “stupid pilot trick”–the entire industry has to defend it–“That’s NOT US!”
I’ve always wondered why people watch low-level aerobatics at airshows. Back when I used to skydive, when we did an exhibition, I’d look down from the open door and see all of the upturned faces–all I could think of is “You gore-loving SOBs–you are just waiting to see someone bounce or crash–or in the vernacular of the Rubes–“I was there, I SEEN IT!”
Exactly like Amelia Earhart, aviation stunts for publicity are as old as aviation itself.
Adolphe Pégoud and Trevor Jacob are also the same in this reguard.