Light sport airplanes were supposed to be a cheaper alternative to certified aircraft and they are. But AVweb’s look at the accident record of these airplanes confirms what many skeptics worried about: They suffer more crashes than standard category aircraft. This video, first published in 2018, explains why.

  1. Thanks Paul, the statistics shows more evidence that the random choice of 600kg/1320 lbs. was a bad idea. Structure and advanced design in controls are safer. After a lot of research I found that the 600 Kilograms/1320 pounds Gross Weight just doesn’t make any sense. Just another FAA opinion not based on facts or study. Listening to the official speak who derived the 600Kg/1320lbs. gross weight was even more convincing of how flawed the gross weight limit is. …. “because we say so”. That was his study.