Blackhawk Begins Flight Testing For PC-12 Engine Upgrade Program

Blackhawk Aerospace announced on Wednesday that it has started FAA certification flight testing for its new Pilatus PC-12 XP67P Engine+ Upgrade program. The program replaces the PC-12’s stock Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67B engine with the PT6A-67P model. The -67P offers higher internal turbine temperature (ITT) limitations and produces 142 more thermodynamic horsepower than the -67B, which the company noted will allow an upgraded aircraft to maintain full power to FL250.

“Blackhawk is excited to kick off certification testing for the XP67P program and bring the conversion one step closer to reality for PC-12 operators,” said Blackhawk president and CEO Jim Allmon. “This is a new market for us that fits naturally into our existing roster of aircraft, and we look forward to delivering this upgrade to Pilatus operators soon.”

Blackhawk is expecting to receive FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for the XP67P upgrade program in early 2023 followed by EASA approval shortly after. According to the company, its STC will include a factory-new PT6A-67P engine and will be approved with the existing four-blade aluminum Hartzell propeller. Blackhawk says it also plans to certify additional propeller options in the future. As previously reported by AVweb, the company launched the XP67P Engine+ Upgrade program at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in 2021.