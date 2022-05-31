Pearl 10X Reaches Development Milestone

Rolls-Royce’s Pearl 10X engine has reached a new milestone in its development with the accumulation of more than 1,000 testing hours. According to the company, the Pearl 10X development program has so far included testing of the new ultra-low-emissions ALM combustor and accessory gearbox. Rolls-Royce says that one of program’s next big milestones will be the entry of the first full powerplant, to include its bespoke Spirit nacelle, EBU and mount system, into testing later this year.

The newest member of the Rolls-Royce Pearl engine family, the Pearl 10X features the company’s Advance2 engine core and is expected to offer a 5 percent improvement in efficiency compared to the last generation of Rolls-Royce business aviation engines. Once ready, it will power Dassault’s latest business jet, the Falcon 10X, which is slated to enter service at the end of 2025. Rolls-Royce reports that all engine testing conducted to date has shown that the Pearl 10X will meet the performance requirements for the aircraft.

“Our Pearl 10X team is extremely focused on the development of the engine and it makes me proud to see the continuous progress of the programme,” said Dirk Geisinger, Rolls-Royce director for business aviation. “The combination of highly-efficient power and outstanding environmental performance of the Pearl 10X is in a class of its own and will support Dassault’s Falcon 10X in setting new standards in the ultra-long-range corporate jet market.”