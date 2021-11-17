Pratt & Whitney Canada Introduces New PW127XT Engine Series

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched its new PW127XT engine series for regional turboprop aircraft at the Dubai Airshow this week. The company made the announcement alongside ATR, for which the PW127XT-M engine was purpose-built for ATR 42/72 aircraft. The launch customer for the new engine series will be France-based Air Corsica.

“Since its inception, ATR has exclusively turned to Pratt & Whitney to power its fleet of regional aircraft,” said Pratt & Whitney Canada president Maria Della Posta. “We are pleased to launch this exciting new PW127XT-M engine with ATR. Optimized for the ATR 42/72 aircraft family, it will deliver a significant improvement in operating costs, extending the already impressive operating economics and sustainability of this regional turboprop.”

According to Pratt & Whitney, the PW127XT-M will provide a 20-percent reduction in maintenance costs and extend engine time on wing by 40-percent compared to the company’s PW127M engine. The new engine will also offer a 3-percent improvement in fuel efficiency. As with the rest of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s engine lineup, the PW127XT-M is certified to run on a blend of up to a 50-percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).