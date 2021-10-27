Pratt & Whitney Selected For NASA Advanced Turbine Tech Project

NASA has chosen Pratt & Whitney to develop advanced high pressure turbine technologies for single-aisle commercial transport aircraft as part of the agency’s Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core (HyTEC) project. HyTEC, which is part of NASA’s Sustainable Flight National Partnership, is looking to “enable breakthrough innovations and help accomplish the aviation industry’s […] goals to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions by 2050.” Pratt & Whitney plans to make use of its recently opened ceramic matrix composites (CMC) center of excellence in Carlsbad, California, for the project.

“We are delighted to work with NASA on developing the next generation of more fuel efficient and low emission aircraft technologies,” said Pratt & Whitney senior vice president for engineering and technology Geoff Hunt. “Advanced materials such as CMC vanes will enable greater thermal efficiencies and combined with today’s propulsive efficiency of the GTF engine architecture, will help make future aircraft propulsion systems even more sustainable.”

Pratt & Whitney has previously worked with NASA on the development of sustainable propulsion technology including a low-pressure fan, low-emissions combustor and high-performance hot section. HyTEC is pursuing technologies such as CMC materials capable of operating at higher temperatures than current CMCs and environmental barrier coatings along with advanced cooling and aerodynamic approaches “that will enable new component designs and efficiencies.” Raytheon Technologies Research Center will also be collaborating on the project.