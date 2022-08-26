PW127XT-M Engine Earns Transport Canada Certification

Pratt & Whitney Canada announced on Friday that its PW127XT-M turboprop engine has received its type certification from Transport Canada. According to the company, the engine will be used to power new ATR regional turboprop builds. Pratt & Whitney reports that the PW127XT-M offers 40 percent extended time on wing, 20 percent lower maintenance costs and a 3 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to previous-generation engines.

“The PW127XT-M engine is the new standard for operating economics, maintenance and sustainability for regional aircraft,” said Timothy Swail, Pratt & Whitney Canada vice president for regional aviation and APU product marketing and sales. “This certification is an important step toward the entry into service of new ATR aircraft and we continue to support ATR as it builds a strong order book.”

The PW127XT-M was introduced in November 2021 at the Dubai Airshow. Swail further noted that Pratt & Whitney worked with ATR earlier this year to flight test both the PW127XT-M and the previous generation PW127M using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Pratt & Whitney is also developing another PW127XT variant, the PW127XT-S, to power the in-development Deutsche Aircraft D328eco.