Rolls-Royce Breaks Ground For New Production Support Facility

Rolls-Royce officially broke ground for its new production support center near Bordeaux, France, on Friday. The 2,000 square-meter (21,500 square-foot) facility will include space for offices, a workshop and a warehouse. According to the company, it will primarily be used to provide production support for the new Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engine, which will power Dassault’s upcoming Falcon 10X business jet.

“While the Pearl 10X engine development programme for the Dassault Falcon 10X is making good progress, we are already working in parallel on establishing the infrastructure to support Dassault’s flight test activities and its production line,” said Rolls-Royce senior vice president Philipp Zeller. “This new facility will further strengthen our partnership with Dassault and it will ensure the delivery of the class-leading customer support already associated with the name Rolls‑Royce.”

Construction on the center is scheduled to wrap up during the first half of 2023. As previously reported by AVweb, the Pearl 10X development program reached the 1,000-testing-hour milestone last May. The engine is expected to enter service in late 2025 with the Falcon 10X.