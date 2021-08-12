Rolls-Royce Delivers 100th Pearl 15

Rolls-Royce announced the delivery of the 100th Pearl 15 engine to Bombardier in Montreal, Canada, this week. The engine type, which was custom-designed for Bombardier’s Global 5500 and Global 6500 business jets, was developed and manufactured at Rolls-Royce’s facility in Dahlewitz, Germany. As previously reported by AVweb, the Pearl 15 and the Pearl engine family were officially introduced in June 2018.

“This engine delivery milestone is important for us—demonstrating the programme’s maturity and confirming our confidence in the potential of the Pearl family,” said Nuno Taborda, Rolls-Royce Deutschland production programs senior vice president. “I would like to thank everyone at Bombardier for their continued close teamwork with us to make this aircraft and engine such a great success.”

According to Rolls-Royce, the Dahlewitz site has delivered more than 1,800 engines to Bombardier since it began production in June 1995. The facility, which is Rolls-Royce’s Centre of Excellence for Business Aviation engines, is also the assembly site for the BR710 and BR725 business jet engines. It employs around 2,500 people.