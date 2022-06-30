Embraer, Pratt & Whitney Complete 100 Percent SAF Flight Test

Embraer and Pratt & Whitney have successfully tested a GTF-powered E195-E2 jet with one engine running on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). According to Embraer, the testing validated that its E-Jets E2 family can fly on both engines with blends of up to 100 percent SAF “without any compromise to safety or performance.” The test program included two days of ground tests followed by a 70-minute flight test.

“The E2 is already the most efficient single aisle aircraft flying today, saving up to 25% CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft,” said Rodrigo Silva e Souza, Embraer Commercial Aviation vice president for strategy and sustainability. “This reduction in emissions can be increased up to an impressive 85% with 100% SAF. Replacement of older aircraft by new generation products and scaling up SAF production are the two most effective actions commercial aviation can take now to achieve a significant reduction in emissions.”

Testing took place at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) and Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB). The SAF used in the tests was hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) provided by World Energy. Embraer noted that all of its aircraft and all Pratt & Whitney engines are currently certified to operate on standard Jet A/A1 blended with up to 50 percent SAF.