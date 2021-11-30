Embraer, Pratt & Whitney Partner On SAF Demonstration Program

Pratt & Whitney and Embraer have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct studies on aircraft burning 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The demonstration program will begin with planning integrated ground and flight testing for using 100 percent SAF in an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The test aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

“Pratt & Whitney has been active in SAF testing and certification for almost two decades,” said Graham Webb, Pratt & Whitney chief sustainability officer. “We will strategically continue to support 100% SAF flight tests for key customers that expand SAF uptake, including partnering with Embraer to test the E-Jets E2 aircraft on 100% SAF as part of their 2050 net zero emissions target.”

The demo flight is currently expected to take place next year. According to the companies, the SAF used will be manufactured from renewable feedstocks such as used cooking oil or municipal solid waste. As previously reported by AVweb, Embraer delivered the first E2 version of the E195 in September 2019.