Rolls-Royce Conducts Unblended SAF Tests on BizJet Engine

Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that it has conducted its first tests using 100-percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in a business jet engine. For the tests, the company used its Pearl 700 engine, which developed for the Gulfstream G700. Testing took place at Rolls-Royce’s facility in in Dahlewitz, Germany.

“This test demonstrates once again that our current engines for large civil and business jet applications can operate with 100% SAF as a full “drop-in” option, laying the groundwork for moving this type of fuel towards certification,” the company said. “At present, SAF is only certified for blends of up to 50% with conventional jet fuel and can be used on all current Rolls-Royce engines.”