Rolls-Royce Runs AE 2100 Engine On Hydrogen

Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that it has successfully run a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional aircraft engine on hydrogen. The ground test was conducted in partnership with U.K.-based budget airline easyJet at military aircraft testing site MoD Boscombe Down in Amesbury, England. According to the companies, additional testing is in the works with the long-term goal of running hydrogen-powered flight tests.
“The success of this hydrogen test is an exciting milestone,” said Rolls-Royce Chief Technology Officer Grazia Vittadini. “We only announced our partnership with easyJet in July and we are already off to an incredible start with this landmark achievement. We are pushing the boundaries to discover the zero carbon possibilities of hydrogen, which could help reshape the future of flight.”
Further rig tests are next on the list after data gathered during initial testing is analyzed. The companies are then planning to conduct a full-scale ground test using a Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engine. Rolls-Royce and easyJet noted that their partnership is “inspired by the global, UN-backed Race to Zero campaign that both companies have signed up to, committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
Better idea than batteries but also likely a non-starter due to packaging constraints and the size of H2 tanks.
People abandoned hydrogen as a motor fuel a century ago. Not sure how rational people with a sense of context would ever call re-creating abandoned ideas as an “exciting milestone”.
It was abandoned because gas and diesel were better.
Now that politics are trying to stymie the economy, desperate times call for desperate measures.
As long as there is still oil in the ground and a drill bit to get it, we already have better fuel than electric or hydrogen.
It is astounding (and actually rather amusing and entertaining) at how much there is in common with the residue of ancient plant life / fossilized remains of extinct dinosaurs and certain AVweb commenters.