SAF Use Approved In Piper Turboprops

Piper Aircraft announced today at AERO 2023 that all of its PA-46-based, single-engine turbine-powered aircraft are now able to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Use of the fuel was approved by the FAA under Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) NE-11-56R4, which states that all jet fuel that meets the requirements of ASTM International Standard D7566 is “acceptable for use on aircraft and engines certificated for operation with D1655 Jet A or Jet A-1 jet fuel if they are re-identified as D1655 fuel.” Piper models covered include the M600/SLS, M500 and Meridian.

“We are pleased with the continuous improvements made to our products, especially in regards to environmental consciousness,” said Ron Gunnarson, Piper vice president of sales, marketing, and customer support. “Prioritizing sustainability in our aircraft as technological advancements allow is important to Piper Aircraft, first seen in our electric Archer TX/CAE partnership and now with Sustainable Aviation Fuel compatibility in our turboprops.”

Piper noted that the introduction of SAF to its turboprop line will not require any changes to aircraft placarding or pilot’s operating handbooks. According to the company, SAF is available in in every country where turbine M-Class aircraft operate. Made from materials such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste, SAF reportedly reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80 percent compared to fossil jet fuel.