Unleaded Avgas Approved

It’s easier to catch a neutrino in a jar than come across a fundamental change in general aviation, but it appears we just caught a drum-full.
GAMI, the balanced fuel injector people who are also Tornado Alley Turbo and who have been doing the heavy lifting of developing an unleaded, drop-in replacement for 100LL avgas for over a decade, just announced the FAA has approved an STC for burning GAMI’s G100UL fuel in a range of Lycoming-powered Cessnas.
This is the camel’s fuel nozzle snuggling under the hangar door. Once those few Cessnas provide some real-world data the all-but-guaranteed expectation is soon any piston engine will be included in the STC. GAMI expects the STC’s Approved Model List to expand rapidly in the next nine to twelve months.
Avfuel of Ann Arbor, Michigan, will distribute the new gasoline “as fast as production can be ramped and delivered to airports.” And to answer the number one question, G100UL is expected to cost 60 to 85 cents a gallon more than 100LL.
Viable unleaded avgas is a game changer if only because it deflects legal entanglements, such as attempts to outright ban leaded fuels. But there are many other advantages to unleaded avgas both on the supply side and for the consumer.
For those in the fuel business, an unleaded fuel eliminates costs and difficulties imposed by lead, which is seen as a contaminant to all other fuels. This is especially the case in refinery-to-airport transportation.
For those of us burning the stuff, getting the lead out means greatly reduced oil and spark plug contamination. That pasty gray goo won’t build up inside higher time engines and there are fundamental implications for increased oil life; GAMI figures oil change intervals could double. Superior, full-synthetic oils could also become a reality in aircraft engines. Spark plugs, valves and guides don’t build up lead deposits, either, so those components should last longer.
Downsides are contained to the increased cost, says GAMI. The detonation resistance of G100LL is at least equal to 100LL in GAMI testing. The turbocharged big-bore Continental test engine bumped as high as 380 HP does not detonate on the new fuel and GAMI postulates highly supercharged WWII-era V-12 and radial engines can return to their original takeoff power ratings. There are no new toxicity concerns. Mixing G100UL and 100LL in any ratio poses no issues, and, if anything, there is a negligible 1 percent increase in range with G100UL as the new fuel apparently has a tick more energy density compared to 100LL. Fuel weight does go up from 6 pounds per gallon for 100LL to 6.3 pounds per gallon for G100UL.
How rapidly pilots line up to pay extra for unleaded fuel remains to be seen, but as the benefits and possibilities of the fuel are realized we’ll be able to say the unleaded avgas era was announced at AirVenture 2021.
What a pleasant surprise.
My cynical self did not think this would ever happen.
I know the environmentalists are looking to pull the life force form our IC engines and scrapgoating the lead was a good tactic.
If (when) they succeed, if there is no alternative, most high performance piston GA planes turn into expensive paperweights.
One of the reason I choose the lower performance Lycoming in my Maule was the availability of the Mogas STC to more or less future proof it.
I’d use unleaded preferentially for the health of my engine if the price was close. Say 50-75 cents a gallon or so more. Much more than that I’d leave it on the truck.
Still, a genuine positive shift for GA!
Maybe, hopefully, the price delta will shrink as more aircraft burn G100UL. But even if it doesn’t, the extra fuel cost might still be cheaper in the long run if it means less money spend on lead-induced maintenance.
Absolutely.
I don’t care about the miniscule amount of lead in the environment but I’d like to keep it off my spark plugs, valves and out of my oil.
So what if you do not want to buy the STC? what keeps any aircraft owner from filling up with that fuel if that is the only fuel available? Does GAMI and the FAA have time to chase every fuel user including tugs, small engines, boats, race cars and others? George put a lot of heart and soul into the fuel and he should get his investment back. I see a difficult road ahead for adoption as the cost is more than most GA pilots can pay.
I’m curious how they’re planning the rollout of this. Airports won’t install tanks for a second fuel type: they’ll either have 100 LL or G100UL. Since G100UL can’t be put in any airplane that doesn’t have the STC – even if it’s of a type that could have the STC – the answer is always “100 LL”.
Only when G100UL can be put in (almost) any piston-engined airplane, AND those airplanes don’t need an STC, AND there’s locally available supply, can an operator put in G100UL.
Definitely looking forward to not having lead in my fuel, doubling my oil change intervals and reducing my gearbox maintenance costs!