ATP, Pratt & Whitney Collaborate On Interactive Technical Manual Launch

Aviation software solutions and information services provider ATP has announced that it will be collaborating with Pratt & Whitney Canada for the launch of its new Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals (IETMs). According to ATP, the launch will focus primarily on Pratt & Whitney PT6A engines. The company says it will then roll out additional IETMs as OEM content is added and upgraded.

“We are pleased to align with organizations like ATP that share our commitment to technical innovation and enhancing the customer experience through initiatives such as the new IETMs,” said Alexandre Gagnon, Pratt & Whitney Canada senior director for business development and government affairs. “Through our long-standing collaboration, ATP customers stand to benefit significantly from these new tools that enable more efficient and effective use of their publications.”

ATP’s new IETMs will add capabilities such as hyperlinks, advanced graphic controls, 3D imagery and the ability to hide manual sections. Content will be available both online and offline through ATP’s desktop and mobile applications. The company’s current catalogue of aircraft manuals, technical publications and regulatory content includes over 160,000 documents from more than 90 manufacturers.