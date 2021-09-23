Piper Launches Pipeline Program For Maintenance Professionals

Piper Aircraft is partnering with aircraft maintenance training school International AeroTech Academy on a joint program designed to establish an airframe and powerplant mechanic pipeline for Piper’s manufacturing facility in Vero Beach, Florida. The program will allow students to interview with Piper before beginning their training at International AeroTech. Successful interview candidates will receive a letter of employment from Piper contingent upon completion of the training program.

“We are very excited to partner with Piper in our new Airframe & Powerplant maintenance training academy,” said International Aero Tech Academy President and CEO Steven Markhoff. “The aviation industry is now and will continue to experience a severe shortage of qualified maintenance professionals. Our new partnership creates a defined career path at one of the most recognized names in aviation.”

Program graduates will also receive a $3,000 signing bonus and an annual tuition reimbursement stipend of $2,400 per year for up to ten years. According to Piper, the program is “the first of its kind between the legacy manufacturer and an aircraft maintenance training provider.” International AeroTech, which is located in Lakeland, Florida, was recently certified as a Part 147 Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTS).