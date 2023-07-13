McCauley C780 Approved For King Air B300 Series

McCauley Propeller Systems announced on Thursday that its high-performance C780 propeller has been certified by the FAA for Beechcraft King Air B300 series aircraft. According to the company, the C780 provides B300 operators with a weight savings of more than 50 pounds, improved takeoff and climb performance and noise reduction in the cabin and cockpit. It also offers a time between overhaul (TBO) of 5,000 hours or 72 months.

“The McCauley C780 is a new, lightweight, scimitar blade design propeller that enhances the already legendary King Air flying experience,” said Heidi McNary, McCauley Propeller Systems vice president and general manager. “We’re proud to continue to offer customers the quality and craftsmanship that aviators have come to expect from McCauley over the past 85 years.”

Measuring 105 inches in diameter, the four-blade C780 is made of aluminum and weighs in at 173 pounds. McCauley noted that installing the propeller does not require any additional modifications to the aircraft or changes to existing operating procedures. Installation can be completed at Textron Aviation service centers and authorized McCauley service facilities.