Poll: Do You Feel Safe In The Air?

By
Russ Niles
-
Published:
3

Poll: Do You Feel Safe In The Air?

3 COMMENTS

  2. I feel safe as long as I’m flying. In 62 years and over 30,000 hours, I’ve had my share of “excitements”–but always felt that my destiny was in my own hands. I’ve never had a chargeable accident or violation. I feel far safer in the air than I do driving, as I have control in the air–in driving, there are far too many variables.

    As PICs, we have the capacity to say “NO!”–whether it is weather, aircraft operation, or ATC “instructions.” As a driver, by comparison, we don’t always have those options–we are far more likely to encounter actions by others beyond our control. THINK about it–I’m far more concerned driving down an icy Minnesota road in winter, meeting oncoming traffic driven by people that perhaps should NOT be driving–and missing oncoming vehicles by INCHES!

    If weather prevents me from flying, I likely won’t DRIVE, either!