Poll: Do You Think The 5G Threat Was Overblown?
Completely. Some risk, maybe. Not a lot.
No, I think it was a real thing.
Still undecided.
Other
Well going in to Seattle the other day with heavy fog covering the airport we were forced to use an approach with higher mins because of the 5G restrictions. We almost did not make it in because we were not able to use the the approach with the CAT 3 minimums. Having to go to Redmond, OR as our alternate would’ve had a pretty profound effect on our passengers as our flight attendants would have likely run out of duty time while we waited for the fog to lift in KSEA.
No. The FCC sold the frequencies with insufficient guard bands given the power and ubiquity of the telephony transmitters. Big bucks for them; let the existing neighbors foot the bill for splatter. Not even your local zoning board would approve the construction of a fraternity house right up to the edge of your property, and then tell you that you’ve got to pay to mitigate the noise. Unfortunately, the FCC is both the zoning board and the property seller.